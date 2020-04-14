Dale Steyn still in shock at getting which Pakistan legend out?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has admitted that he still has to “pinch myself” that he got former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq out in 2007.

Steyn had Inzamam caught behind for 22 runs in the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town in January 2007.

Steyn finished with three wickets in the second innings as the Proteas won the match by five wickets.

“I have to pinch myself that I got someone like Inzamam out. It was probably in Cape Town a very long time ago in 2007,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The strange thing is I can remember him being run out by Jonty Rhodes in 1992 World Cup. It wasn’t a great wicket as he flashed one outside off and I nicked him, but its stands out to me that I manage to play against him and got him out.”

