Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has admitted that Pakistan batsman and T20 captain Babar Azam was the toughest batsman he bowled to in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi represented the Lahore Qalandars in the tournament, while Azam played for the Karachi Kings.

Azam finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Afridi, meanwhile, was the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

“Amongst all the world’s top batsmen and also in the PSL, Babar Azam is my favourite and he was also the most difficult batsman I had the chance to bowl to during the PSL,” Afridi told PakPassion. “I really enjoy watching him play the way he does and since I share a Pakistan dressing room with him as well, I have had the pleasure of seeing him improve further and become one of the top batsmen in all formats of the game. So, it’s always a pleasure and very satisfying when I was able to bowl to him.

“All Pakistan players playing in the PSL are friends and enjoy playing against each other but to me, the whole fun of playing cricket is about the competition. The fact is that we do always look forward to competing with each other and look to outplay each other as this also helps us to become better players which will eventually help us in our international careers too. Simply speaking, if I know how to bowl well to a number-one ranked batsman like Babar Azam, then I can also do the same to a similar batsman from a different country as well.”

