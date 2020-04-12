Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he has been working hard on his in-swingers.

More specifically, he has been developing the ability to bring the ball in to right-handed batsmen.

Afridi noted that many people have helped him with this along the way, including current bowling coach Waqar Younis and his predecessor Azhar Mahmood.

“From the time I started to play at the Under-16 level, I was bowling more out-swinging deliveries and that is something that Mudassar Nazar helped me counter,” Afridi told PakPassion. “Also, my elder brother Riaz Afridi and other coaches like Mushtaq Ahmed, Azhar Mahmood and lately Waqar Younis have all worked with me on this problem.

“They all told me that I can become a very successful bowler and can take a lot of wickets by bowling in-swing as well. They all felt that having the ability to bowl both types of swing and with variety will help me become a better bowler in all three formats of the game. So, I have worked hard on this aspect of my bowling and the results have been very good for me as we saw during the PSL.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals his “main aim” for the future

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...