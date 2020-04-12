Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that his “main aim” for the future is to “improve my fitness” in order to ensure “I am always ready to play for my country”.

Afridi added that he also wants to increase his bowling speed and have his “line and length become more accurate and consistent”.

The 20-year-old recently played for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

“My main aim is to improve my fitness as we have a tough few international series coming up and also the amount of cricket we play has also increased over time,” Afridi told PakPassion. “And then I have some goals such as improving my bowling and increasing my pace further. Although my pace has increased in recent times, I am also very interested in making sure my line and length become more accurate and consistent as well.

“You can get injured at any time whilst playing any form of cricket or indeed when taking part in any sort of outdoor activity also. It’s my aim to always try and keep my fitness in good order and to ensure that I am always ready to play for my country. The fact is that whatever format of the game I play, my aim is to take care of my fitness as that’s the only way I can bowl well and also bowl fast for Pakistan.”

