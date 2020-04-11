Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has said it is an “injustice” that Misbah-ul-Haq is the national team’s head coach and chief selector.

In addition to thinking that Misbah doesn’t have enough experience, Sohail also questioned how the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to give one man so much responsibility.

With so much on Misbah’s plate, Sohail noted that the PCB should have also referred the former captain’s “name as [the] next Prime Minister”.

“The PCB has handed so many roles to head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq except referring his name as [the] next Prime Minister. No doubt Misbah was a good cricketer, but he has no experience of such high-profile jobs, and giving him so many roles is injustice with him,” Sohail said in a YouTube video as quoted by The Nation.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Aamer Sohail reveals which Pakistan player he “saved from many controversies”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...