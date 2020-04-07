Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has insisted that there is no rift between him and Misbah-ul-Haq, who is the head coach and chief selector.

Waqar noted that he has a “good relationship with Misbah”, which is one of the reasons why he accepted the bowling coach role.

Furthermore, he made it abundantly clear that “to think that I can’t work under Misbah is wrong”.

“When the team loses, you will be criticised. For me, I was in the mood to take a bit less pressure by being in the background. If I can help some younger fast bowlers then I am there to help,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I had a good relationship with Misbah so that was also a reason for me to join up with him. To think that I can’t work under Misbah is wrong. I have enough awareness and I am mature enough to know my boundaries and know the limits of my role.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis reveals which Pakistan player is “moving in the right direction”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...