Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has revealed that the pace duo of Tabish Khan and Sadaf Hussain never played international cricket since “we had other options”.

Tabish, 35, has featured in 128 first-class matches and taken 568 wickets at an average of 23.94.

He has also played 58 List A games and claimed 73 wickets at an average of 32.90.

In regards to his T20 career, Tabish has picked up 42 wickets in 43 matches at an average of 28.42.

As for Sadad, who is 30, he has played 94 first-class matches and snapped up 410 wickets at an average of 19.84.

In the 68 List A games he has participated in, he has taken 139 wickets at an average of 21.79.

He has also claimed four wickets in four T20s at an average of 25.25.

“Domestic cricket is never neglected. Unfortunately the likes of Tabish and Sadaf couldn’t play because we had other options,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “We also played a lot of cricket recently in UAE where we played two pacers mainly.

“So a lot of pacers missed out in these past few years. And now unfortunately many of them are overage and we are developing a young team.”

