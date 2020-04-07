Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that he was highly impressed with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dilbar Hussain’s performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The two pace bowlers represented the Lahore Qalandars in the tournament.

Afridi was the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

As for Dilbar, he claimed seven wickets in eight games at an average of 27.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi was wonderful in [the] PSL. Dilbar Hussain was very impressive, he has pace and variations,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

