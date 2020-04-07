Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “moving in the right direction”.

Waqar noted that Afridi has started “bowling yorkers” and is “getting better”.

Most recently, the 20-year-old represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

“There is a major difference in Shaheen Shah Afridi, he is bowling yorkers and getting better. Things are moving in the right direction,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

