Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah has the skills to be “in the top 3” in the world.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

“Naseem Shah, if he stays fit, he will probably be in the top 3,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

