Waqar reveals which Pakistan player is becoming ‘a legend in the making’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that batsman and T20 captain Babar Azam is becoming “a legend in [the] making”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

“Babar Azam is becoming another big superstar or maybe a legend in [the] making hopefully insha’Allah,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis makes bold claim on what would happen if he bowled to Virat Kohli

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...