Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has insisted that he would have been able to get India captain Virat Kohli out had he been playing today.

Waqar said that if he were playing for Pakistan right now, he “would know how to get which player out in what way”, including Kohli.

The legendary fast bowler also feels it is wrong to say that there was no player like Kohli during his time.

“To say that there was no player like Virat Kohli in my era would be wrong. In my era we had players like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar – I have bowled to Viv Richards, Martin Crowe. There were some great players in my era, in my time. I survived in such an era and made a name for myself,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I would question a statement which says that I would have struggled to bowl or tried to avoid bowling to a player like Virat Kohli when I was young, or I would have been hit about [by a player like Kohli]. This is because I had [the] skills to get those type of players out. And even if I was bowling today, I would know how to get which player out in what way.”

