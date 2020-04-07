Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that he doesn’t regret calling Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar “anaari”.

Waqar previously said that calling Akhtar “anaari” was not in reference to his playing ability, but rather his inexperience as a captain.

The Qalandars got off to a dismal start in this year’s PSL, but bounced back brilliantly as they qualified for the semi-finals.

“My comment about Sohail Akhtar being ‘anaari’ was made into a big thing. It shouldn’t have been made into a big issue. I don’t think I said anything wrong,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

