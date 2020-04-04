Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has revealed that iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan had an “appetite for big runs”.

Warne lauded Younis while putting together his greatest Pakistan XI during a live session on Instagram.

To this day, Younis remains the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs.

“Loved Younis Khan’s appetite for big runs,” Warne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shane Warne’s greatest Pakistan XI: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamamul Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis

