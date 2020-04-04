Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Australia spinner Shane Warne has called former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf a “class player”.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 45-year-old also played three Twenty20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

Given how good of a career Yousuf had, Warne included him in his greatest Pakistan XI, which he named during a live session on Instagram.

“Yousuf was a class player against both spin and pace,” Warne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shane Warne’s greatest Pakistan XI: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamamul Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis

