Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has revealed that his “favourite moment” in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) was his knock of 77 against the Peshawar Zalmi.

Shadab captained Islamabad United during the tournament and made the 77 runs off 42 balls, which included five boundaries and four sixes.

However, his effort with the bat went in vain as Islamabad United lost the match by seven runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Overall, Shadab finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 263 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike-rate of 159.39.

“I enjoyed my experience as a captain and my performances also improved because of it as I thrive under pressure,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “My favourite moment in [the] PSL was when I scored 77 against Peshawar. I particularly enjoyed scoring against Wahab bhai because we had challenged each other earlier in BPL.”

