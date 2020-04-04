Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has revealed that India opener Rohit Sharma and Australia batsman Steve Smith are the two toughest batsmen he has bowled to.

The 21-year-old noted that he always has to be very careful when bowling to Rohit as there is “very little margin of error against him”.

In regards to Smith, Shadab pointed out that since he wasn’t getting much spin from the pitches in Australia, he found it hard to bowl to the Australian star.

“I had difficulty bowling to Steve Smith as I bowled him in Australia where ball doesn’t spin much,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “After Steve Smith, I found Rohit Sharma to be the most difficult as there is very little margin of error against him. If you bowl into his zone, then he will hit you for a six.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shadab Khan reveals his “favourite moment” from this year’s PSL

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...