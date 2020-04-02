Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif revealed his all-time Pakistan ODI XI on Twitter.

Surprisingly, he included legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi as an opener, along with Saeed Anwar.

Zaheer Abbas, who is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen Pakistan ever produced, comes in at number three, while Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf occupy fourth, fifth and sixth place on the batting line-up.

Latif chose Moin Khan as his wicketkeeper, while Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, is his all-rounder.

Latif also included the deadly pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, along with spinner Saqlain Mushtaq.

In regards to his 12th man, Latif picked fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

1) Saeed Anwar

2) Shahid Afridi

3) Zaheer Abbas

4) Javed Miandad

5) Inzamam

6) Mohammad Yousuf

7) Moin Khan

8) Imran Khan

9) Wasim Akram

10) Saqlain Mushtaq

11) Waqar Younis 12th Shoaib Akhter — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) April 1, 2020

