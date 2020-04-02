Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg included legendary Pakistan pace bowler Waqar Younis in his list of top five bowlers from the 1990s till today.

In addition to Waqar, who is currently Pakistan’s bowling coach, Hogg picked Australia seamer Glenn McGrath, South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn, Australia spinner Shane Warne and Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

He added India spinner Anil Kumble as an extra pick.

“McGrath, Steyn, Younis, Warne, Muralitharan, Kumble. One extra, 3 quicks, 3 spinners,” Hogg said while responding to a fan on Twitter.

