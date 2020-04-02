Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that Javed Miandad was his favourite Pakistan batsman of all time

As for his favourite Pakistan bowler, Hogg picked the late Abdul Qadir.

Miandad is widely considered to be one of the top batsmen Pakistan ever produced, while Qadir, who sadly passed away in September last year, was one of the country’s best spinners.

Hogg’s revelation came in response to a fan on Twitter.

