Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) can become just as popular as the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the next three to four years.

Afridi’s comments come after this year’s PSL was held entirely in Pakistan for the first time ever.

However, it was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

Despite this, many foreign players featured in the tournament, which has raised hopes of more international teams touring Pakistan in the future.

Afridi, who represented the Multan Sultans, praised the standard of bowling in the PSL as “outstanding” and also lauded the pitches that were prepared throughout the tournament.

“Any league’s reputation depends on payment. That players are given 70% payment before the league starts is excellent and specially the overseas cricketers are pleased about that. They also say that such fast-bowling attacks are rarely in other leagues,” Afridi said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion.

“If we speak about bowling, the standard is outstanding. The pacers and spinners are great and pitches are excellent. It helps batsmen and bowlers. In the next 3-4 years, I think this will become a very big brand and compete with the likes of IPL.”

In the seven games he played for the Sultans in this year’s PSL, Afridi scored 87 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike-rate of 167.30.

He also took four wickets at an average of 32.50.

