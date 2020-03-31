Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that people should stop comparing batsman Babar Azam to India captain Virat Kohli.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, has often been compared to Kohli since both of them are the star batsmen in their respective teams.

However, Hafeez pointed out that “it’s not right to compare” them since “both have two different sides”.

“I think it’s not right to compare these two [Babar Azam and Virat Kohli]. Kohli is a brilliant cricketer and he has performed all over the world but Babar is also playing exceptionally well. Both have two different sides and there is no comparison between them,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

