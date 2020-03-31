Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa batsman Jacques Rudolph has revealed that legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar was the best fast bowler he ever faced.

Rudolph compiled a list of the top players he saw or went up against during his international career.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

