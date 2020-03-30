Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has surprisingly revealed how Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq differs from many other coaches around the world.

Jones recently coached the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Misbah was Islamabad United’s head coach.

Having seen Misbah’s coaching abilities, Jones said his “ideas and philosophies” are “different to me and different to lot of teams around the world”.

“The ideas and philosophies of Misbah and his advisors are different to me and different to lot of teams around the world,” Jones was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Dean Jones reveals which Pakistan player is a “potential superstar”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...