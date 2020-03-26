Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that a newspaper article fired up him to perform at his best during the 1992 World Cup.

Akram admitted that he was struggling to have an impact, but when he saw the headline of one of the local newspapers in Perth, he regained his confidence and started to turn his fortunes around.

“Since I was struggling to control the white ball, I was bowling too many wides and sometimes overstepping too,” Akram previously wrote in a column for India Today as Pakistan celebrates the 28th anniversary of their World Cup triumph. “Before our match against Australia in Perth, I woke up to read the local newspaper and went to the sports page. I saw big screaming headlines which read something to the effect of ‘Imran wants Wasim to bowl just quick, forget about no-balls and wide balls’.

“That worked like magic for me as I saw it as an opportunity to prove to my captain that I can deliver on his belief. From there on, my confidence went up. After the World Cup, when I spoke to Imran, he said that was done to get me pumped up. It did work wonders as I bowled with renewed vigour with the new ball and was really quick in the final few matches.”

Pakistan went on to win the World Cup and to this day, it remains their one and only triumph in the 50-over event.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram reveals the “big loss” he suffered before the 1992 World Cup

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...