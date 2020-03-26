Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has revealed that the player revolted against former captain Imran Khan during the 1992 World Cup.

Miandad noted that the revolt took place prior to the semi-final against New Zealand.

He pointed out that the players had grown frustrated with Imran’s style of captaincy throughout the World Cup.

However, Miandad convinced the players to “carry on playing under Imran”, who ended up leading Pakistan to their first-ever World Cup win.

“The revolt took place before the semi-final against New Zealand. But to me the country was more important and I convinced the players to carry on playing under Imran,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Imran retired after winning the World Cup and before the England tour in 1992 because he had come to know about the revolt.

“I have never spoken about this incident but now many people know about it so I disclosed the truth.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram reveals how low the Pakistan team sunk before winning the 1992 World Cup

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...