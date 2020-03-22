Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has revealed that legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi “showed his class” during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi played for the Multan Sultans in the tournament, which was cut short due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

In the seven games he played, Afridi scored 87 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike-rate of 167.30.

He also took four wickets at an average of 32.50.

“What can one say about Lala? He batted beautifully in our rain abandoned game against Karachi Kings and brought us back into the match which seemed to be slipping away,” Mahmood, who was the Sultans’ bowling coach, wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “And not just batting, Shahid Afridi showed his class overall in his bowling as well.”

