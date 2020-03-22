Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam sent a message of strength to everyone in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying “we can defeat any challenge”.

He also urged people to be “kind towards each other” in these tough times.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was cut short due to the coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.

The 25-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

It's a tough time for people around the globe but together we can defeat any challenge. However, besides adopting hygienic life style, please be kind towards each other. Much love and prayers for everyone out there. #RiseAndRise #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/s5Qvt0Pxfw — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 14, 2020

“It’s a tough time for people around the globe but together we can defeat any challenge. However, besides adopting [a] hygienic lifestyle, please be kind towards each other. Much love and prayers for everyone out there,” Azam said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Hafeez makes unbelievably shocking comments about Sharjeel Khan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...