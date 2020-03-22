Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has admitted that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “one of the best young fast bowlers Pakistan has at the moment”.

Mahmood’s comments come after Afridi enjoyed a superb campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Lahore Qalandars.

Afridi finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92.

“I have seen Shaheen Shah Afridi’s progress at close quarters from the time he became part of the Pakistan setup. I have always said that to me, he is one of the best young fast bowlers Pakistan has at the moment. And I am glad that my view has not been proven wrong based upon the way he is currently bowling,” Mahmood, who was the Multan Sultans’ bowling coach, wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

“I feel that he is a special bowler, but we need to take care of him and more importantly, he needs to look after himself too. In fact, I feel that all our bowlers like Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Wahab Riaz – all performed exceptionally well at this year’s PSL and all can continue to serve Pakistan in the future.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Mahmood reveals which player is “one of the brightest prospects in Pakistan cricket”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...