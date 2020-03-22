Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has called wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir “one of the brightest prospects in Pakistan cricket”.

Nazir, who captained Pakistan in this year’s Under-19 World Cup, recently played for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 18-year-old only featured in two matches, but scored 38 runs at an average of 19 and a strike-rate of 122.58.

“We were certainly blessed with the presence of one of the brightest prospects in Pakistan cricket, Rohail Nazir. Unfortunately, he featured in just two games for us, but this was due to the manner in which we constructed our team combinations and no other reason,” Mahmood, who was the Sultans’ bowling coach, wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

“We had to ask Zeeshan Ashraf to take on the wicket-keeping role which did not allow a place for Rohail in the side. But once we had qualified for the final stages, we decided to have a look at how Rohail could come to the party and let me say that he showed great skills and improvisations in the two games he played for us.

“In particular that shot against Shaheen Shah Afridi who was bowling well above 140 kph was simply brilliant. He also showed us that he can bat up the order with ease, and also at the number seven position if needed. His progress is for sure a great sign for our cricket.”

