Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja admitted that wicketkeeper-batsman Zeeshan Ashraf “has a bright future and has impressed me a lot”.

Ramiz’s comments about Zeeshan come after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ended prematurely due to the coronavirus.

In the nine games he played for the Multan Sultans, the 27-year-old scored 169 runs at an average of 18.77 and a strike-rate of 133.07.

“Zeeshan Ashraf scored two fifties and had a great beginning this season but tapered off by the end,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He certainly has talent and someone you can work on as he has big shots and plays with a carefree approach.

“His strike-rate this season was 133, which is really good for an opener. There is a very fine line between a pinch hitter and an opener, and he ticks both boxes. Once he is set, he can play the role of a pinch hitter and also play big innings. He has a bright future and has impressed me a lot this season.”

