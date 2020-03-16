Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan is a “good power hitter”.

Sharjeel has scored 199 runs in 10 matches for the Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

In the Kings’ 10-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars, Sharjeel was named Man of the Match for unbeaten 74, which came off 59 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes.

He followed that up with 37 runs off 14 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes, in the Kings’ four-wicket win over Islamabad United, which secured them a spot in the semi-finals.

Proper batsman more reliable than power hitters .. only Sharjeel is good power hitter in Pakistan all others are only hitters .. — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 15, 2020

“Proper batsman more reliable than power hitters… only Sharjeel is good power hitter in Pakistan, all others are only hitters,” Latif said on Twitter.

The Kings will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL semi-finals in Lahore on Tuesday.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on Wednesday.

