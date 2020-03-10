Liam Livingstone: The Pakistan fans ‘have been excellent’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England batsman Liam Livingstone has praised the Pakistan fans for coming out in large numbers throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Livingstone in currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.

Livingstone added he is delighted that “there is always a sea of yellow wherever we play, especially at Pindi (Rawalpindi) where the atmosphere has been incredible”.

“The crowds have been excellent, most games have been packed and the support we have received from the Zalmi fans has been excellent,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “There is always a sea of yellow wherever we play, especially at Pindi (Rawalpindi) where the atmosphere has been incredible. Hopefully that carries on for the rest of the tournament and fingers crossed for the playoffs.”

Thus far, Livingstone has scored 104 runs in seven matches at an average of 26 and a strike-rate of 155.22.

The Zalmi’s next game is against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Moeen Ali said “the atmosphere in Multan on all game days was unbelievable”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...