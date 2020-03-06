Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer and newly-appointed Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz believes talented youngster Haider Ali is “an excellent and aggressive player”.

Wahab is currently playing alongside Haider in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the six games he has played, Haider has scored 153 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike-rate of 159.37.

With the 19-year-old having fared decently thus far, Wahab revealed that Haider “has permission to go for it” in the coming matches.

“Haider Ali is an excellent and aggressive player, he is too young to be given too much advice. He has permission to go for it and play his game from the team management and from myself as captain. If he can give us a quick 30-40 runs in the way he plays then that is very useful for the team. He is faithfully responding to his role in the side,” Wahab was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

