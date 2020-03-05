Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has admitted that Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif was the “most difficult bowler” he faced during his illustrious international career.

Amla, who is currently serving as the Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), noted that while Asif was not the quickest bowler, “his control was amazing” and the line he bowled was “phenomenal”.

The 36-year-old added that Sri Lanka spin king Muttiah Muralitharan was the “best spinner” he ever played against.

“The most difficult bowler I’d ever played against was Mohammad Asif. Not express like some others but Asif was the best seamer I faced because his control was amazing and the line phenomenal,” Amla told Dawn. “And the best spinner was [Muttiah] Muralitharan because I had no idea which way ball would spin!”

The Zalmi’s next game will be against the Quetta Gladiators in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

