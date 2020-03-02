Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi believes Pakistan “can be a real powerhouse” in international cricket given the number of talented players they have.

Ronchi is currently in Pakistan as he is representing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Having seen the quality of cricket in the country, Ronchi admitted that the future is bright for Pakistan.

“I just think that the player pool you have here is amazing, I think there is a lot of skill,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “At the same time, let me say that the step up from PSL cricket to international cricket is a big step.

“It’s more about honing skills at this level and to work out your game plan whether its batting or bowling, or fielding.

As for particular names (in Pakistani players who could represent the country), there are a lot of them and emerging players. There are a lot of guys who haven’t played much international cricket but are really good. If those guys can work on their skills then going forward, Pakistan cricket can be a real powerhouse. I think the skills of players (in the PSL) are really high.”

Ronchi has enjoyed a strong start to his PSL campaign as he is currently the top-scorer in the tournament with 194 runs in five games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 48.50 and a strike-rate of 156.45.

Islamabad United’s next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Wednesday.

