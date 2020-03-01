Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s “guidance has been beneficial for me while bowling”.

Naseem is playing alongside Sarfaraz for the Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the three games he has played, the 16-year-old has taken three wickets at an average of 30.33.

“Sarfaraz is a very good leader and he reads the game well. His guidance has been beneficial for me while bowling,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

