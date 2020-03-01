Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Veteran Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has called South Africa legend Hashim Amla “one of the simplest and greatest South African [batsmen] of all time”.

Amla is currently in Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he is the Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor.

“Beauty of PSL at home is that you get the chance to meet great personalities. Delighted to meet one of the simplest and greatest South African [batsmen] of all time Hashim Amla,” Fawad said on Twitter.

The Zalmi’s most recent match against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi was abandoned due to rain.

They will be in action again on Monday when they take on the Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi.

