Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has suggested that Haider Ali could be the next Babar Azam.

Haider is currently representing the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 19-year-old scored four runs in the team’s 10-run loss to the Karachi Kings before making 25 runs in the Zalmi’s six-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators.

He followed that up with a superb 47, which came off 27 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in his side’s six-wicket loss to the Multan Sultans.

In the Zalmi’s most recent match, which was a 16-run win over the Lahore Qalandars, Haider smashed 34 runs off 12 balls, which included a boundary and four sixes.

“Haider Ali could be [the] next Babar Azam?” Latif said on Twitter.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

