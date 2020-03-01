Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah unveils one of his future goals

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that one of his goals for the future is to represent his country in a Twenty20 International.

The 16-year-old has enjoyed a fabulous start to his international career as he became the youngest player to take a five-for and hat-trick in Test history.

However, other than the four Tests he has played, Naseem has yet to feature in an ODI or Twenty20 International.

He is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has taken three wickets in three games at an average of 30.33.

He will be hoping to perform well throughout the tournament as he knows this will boost his chances of achieving his goal of getting into Pakistan’s Twenty20 team.

“I have not played T20 cricket yet and that is something which is also on my radar,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The Gladiators’ next game will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah determined to break Shoaib Akhtar’s record for the fastest ball?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...