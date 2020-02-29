Darren Sammy reveals which Pakistan player ‘has tremendous talent’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

West Indies all-rounder and Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy believes pace bowler Mohammad Amir Khan is a “tremendous talent”.

Khan, 18, is playing for the Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He finished with figures of 1-24 in the Zalmi’s six-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators, but went wicketless in their six-wicket loss to the Multan Sultans.

In the Zalmi’s most recent game, which was a 16-run win over the Lahore Qalandars, Khan claimed one wicket and conceded 11 runs from the two overs he bowled.

Darren Sammy "Mohammad Amir Khan has tremendous talent. I watched him at the Under 19 World Cup and that's why he is here in our team. To come on this big stage where the guys are going after the bowling, he showed maturity and composure" #PSL2020 #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/EAH8uL0s04 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 28, 2020

“Mohammad Amir Khan has tremendous talent. I watched him at the Under 19 World Cup and that’s why he is here in our team. To come on this big stage where the guys are going after the bowling, he showed maturity and composure,” Sammy was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja reveals which Pakistan player has no respect for cricket

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...