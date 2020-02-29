Imad Wasim is a ‘dreadful’ captain – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has lashed out at Imad Wasim, calling him a “dreadful” captain.

Imad is currently leading the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Under his leadership, the Kings beat the Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs, but lost to the Quetta Gladiators by five wickets.

In their most recent game against the Multan Sultans, the Kings lost by 52 runs.

“Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans locked horns recently. Let’s talk a little bit about the captaincy of Imad Wasim. I think the way he led the side was dreadful. If we talk about the fielding, it was horrible. They dropped many catches. Moeen Ali got a fifty because of that,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The Kings’ next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

