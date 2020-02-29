Darren Sammy reveals which young Pakistan star is destined for greatness

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

West Indies all-rounder and Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy believes that Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is destined for greatness.

Haider is playing alongside Sammy for the Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 19-year-old scored four runs in the team’s 10-run loss to the Karachi Kings before making 25 runs in the Zalmi’s six-wicket win over the Quetta Gladiators.

He followed that up with a superb 47, which came off 27 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, in his side’s six-wicket loss to the Multan Sultans.

In the Zalmi’s most recent match, which was a 16-run win over the Lahore Qalandars, Haider smashed 34 runs off 12 balls, which included a boundary and four sixes.

Darren Sammy "I told Haider Ali something is going to happen for him after this tournament. I will only reveal what I said to him, after this tournament. He's been excellent for us, he's such a talent" #PSL2020 #LQvPZ pic.twitter.com/MQGLUU9TE0 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 28, 2020

“I told Haider Ali something is going to happen for him after this tournament. I will only reveal what I said to him, after this tournament. He’s been excellent for us, he’s such a talent,” Sammy was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Zalmi’s next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

