Former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones believes that Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan is “good enough to open the batting for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup” later this year.

Sharjeel used to open the batting for Pakistan in the past before he served two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Sharjeel made his comeback in this year’s PSL and is representing the Kings.

He scored 19 runs off 11 balls, which included a boundary and two sixes, in the Kings’ 10-run win over the Peshawar Zalmi, six runs in their five-wicket loss to the Quetta Gladiators and 16 runs in their 52-run loss to the Multan Sultans.

Despite Sharjeel’s disappointing scores thus far, Jones insisted that the 30-year-old “isn’t struggling”.

“Sharjeel Khan isn’t struggling – that’s the way he plays,” Jones was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I will tell you why (Alex Hales is not opening the batting) – Sharjeel Khan is good enough to open the batting for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

“I still think Pakistan has a weakness in their batting order. They don’t know who should open the batting or bat at 3 or 4, or 5. The boy (Sharjeel) has won me and Islamabad United a title.”

The Kings’ next game will be against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

