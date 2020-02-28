Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater has revealed that he is “loving being in Pakistan” and admitted that “cricket is like a religion here”.

Slater is currently in the country as he is one of the commentators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The ongoing PSL is being held entirely in Pakistan for the first time ever.

Michael Slater on commentary "I'm loving being in Pakistan and I'm loving the energy. Cricket is like a religion here" #PSL2020 #QGvIU — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 27, 2020

“I’m loving being in Pakistan and I’m loving the energy. Cricket is like a religion here,” Slater was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

