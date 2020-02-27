Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has lashed out at Lahore Qalandars seamer Haris Rauf for his performance in the team’s loss to Islamabad United.

Rauf finished with figures of 2-41 off his four overs in the match, which Islamabad United narrowly won by one wicket with one ball to spare.

However, Tanvir questioned why Rauf wasn’t bowling the “brilliant Yorkers and reverse swing” that made him a wicket-taking machine with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL).

“The match against Islamabad should not have resulted in a loss. Shaheen (Shah Afridi) gave a class performance. He put the whole match in the Qalandars’ hands,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The last wicket then scored the remaining runs.

“Haris Rauf, in the Big Bash, goes around like he is untouchable and unplayable. He was bowling brilliant yorkers and reverse swing. Here, the last wicket scored the runs against him.

“If a player like Haris Rauf, after gaining all the experience that he has gained, makes the same mistakes than what is the use of sending him for international exposure?”

The Qalandars will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the hand of Islamabad United when they take on the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Friday.

