Imad Wasim reveals Karachi Kings’ strategy against the Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has revealed that his team’s strategy will not change when they take on the Multan Sultans in Multan on Friday.

Just like their two previous Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches against the Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, Imad confirmed that the Kings will play aggressive cricket.

The Kings beat the Zalmi by 10 runs, but lost to the Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, by five wickets.

“I am expecting a high score game. Our strategy will remain the same just like previous matches,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “We are here to play aggressive cricket and we did that in the first match against Peshawar. We want to repeat that again whether we get bowled out in 17 or 18 overs. Our aim is to take on the bowlers and this is the demand of modern cricket too.”

Following their clash with the Sultans, the Kings will go up against Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

