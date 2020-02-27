Hashim Amla reveals which Pakistan player is ‘getting better and better’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla believes that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is “getting better and better”.

Azam is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was named Man of the Match in the team’s opening game against the Peshawar Zalmi, which they won by 10 runs.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain and the top-ranked Twenty20 batsman in the world right now, struck a superb 78, which came off 56 balls and included seven boundaries and two sixes.

He followed that up with 26 runs in the Kings’ five-wicket loss to the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions.

“Babar Azam is a wonderful player. I retired fairly recently and I have played with him. Over the last year he has been a wonderful player. He is getting better and better and at a young age that he is at, he will have to go through ups and downs like anybody but he is a great talent and his work ethic is very good,” Amla, who is the Peshawar Zalmi’s batting mentor, told Cricket Pakistan.

The Kings will be back in action on Friday when they take on the Multan Sultans in Multan.

