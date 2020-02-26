Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali is known for being a good catcher and showed off his skills by catching two mugs at the same time.

Azhar did this during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) show as he is not playing in the tournament.

Azhar will captain Pakistan again during their second Test against Bangladesh in Karachi, which begins on April 5.

