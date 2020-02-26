Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali is known for being a good catcher and showed off his skills by catching two mugs at the same time.
Azhar did this during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) show as he is not playing in the tournament.
Catches WIN matches…. brought to you by @AzharAli_ @grantelliottnz from the studios of #HBLPSLV #HBLPSL #HBLPSL5 #HBLPSL2020 pic.twitter.com/Ebz5HesZOs
— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) February 23, 2020
Azhar will captain Pakistan again during their second Test against Bangladesh in Karachi, which begins on April 5.