Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has revealed that he loves bowling to Ahmed Shehzad.

Both players are currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with Shinwari representing the Lahore Qalandars and Shehzad the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions.

Explaining why he enjoys bowling to Shehzad, Shinwari told Cricket Pakistan: “I enjoy bowling to Ahmed Shehzad because he is the sort of batsman who can give tough time to bowlers.”

Shinwari has yet to take a wicket in this year’s PSL as he went wicketless against the Multans Sultans and conceded 26 runs off the two overs he bowled.

He failed to take a wicket again during his side’s match against Islamabad United and gave away 46 runs off 3.5 overs.

As for Shehzad, he scored seven runs in the Gladiators’ three-wicket win over Islamabad United, 12 runs in their six-wicket loss to the Peshawar Zalmi and 11 runs in their five-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

The Qalandars’ next game will be against the Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on Friday, while the Gladiators will take on Islamabad United in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...